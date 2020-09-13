Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 100,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 52,517 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 17,232,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.17, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

