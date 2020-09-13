Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

