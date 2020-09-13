Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $605,000 in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 776,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,311,286 shares of company stock valued at $202,441,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. 4,334,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,415. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion and a PE ratio of -4,018.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

