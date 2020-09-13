Ashford Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 8,572,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

