Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,478 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 14.80% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 885.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123,694 shares during the period.

EUMV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. 74,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

