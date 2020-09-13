Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 137,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,667. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

