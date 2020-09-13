Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,911 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

UDR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,478. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

