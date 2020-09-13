Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 1,667,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

