Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,348 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 673,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 55.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,399 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.64. 391,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,065. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

