Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

WWD stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. 154,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,916. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.0813 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

