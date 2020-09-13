ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.