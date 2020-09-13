ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASHTY. Liberum Capital lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

