Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $243.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 2,939,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 24.9% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 225,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.