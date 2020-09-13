AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Securities downgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,429 ($110.14) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion and a PE ratio of 51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,460.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,105.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

