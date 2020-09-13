Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.21. 681,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Bank of America increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.