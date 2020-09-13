Atonomi Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $220,383.67 and approximately $22.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.04808501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

