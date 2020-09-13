Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $116,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 1,861,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,738. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

