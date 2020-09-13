Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $27,075.00 in Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Avista Corp has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after acquiring an additional 572,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 208.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 250.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

