B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 15,959 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

