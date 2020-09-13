B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 378,794 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 20,243,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,396,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.