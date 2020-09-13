B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,267 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

NYSE KO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 18,266,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

