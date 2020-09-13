B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

PYPL stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. 8,106,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,427. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

