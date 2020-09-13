B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.16.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. 8,559,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.