B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $302,692,000 after acquiring an additional 218,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.48. 3,085,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.