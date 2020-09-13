B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $58.99. 8,572,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

