B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $197.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

