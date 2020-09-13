B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.34 on Friday, hitting $389.45. 933,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

