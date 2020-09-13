B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32,721 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.88. 21,847,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,127,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,523 shares of company stock worth $2,770,212 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

