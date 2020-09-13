B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,399 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.