B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 72,133 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,133 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,777,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 6,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,722,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after acquiring an additional 263,203 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

