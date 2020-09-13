Banc of California Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of -75.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of BANC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $536.98 million, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

