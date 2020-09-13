Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Bancorpsouth Bank has increased its dividend by 57.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Bancorpsouth Bank has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS opened at $20.53 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.