Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered IQE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit