Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered IQE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

