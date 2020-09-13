Barclays Trims Slack (NYSE:WORK) Target Price to $31.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock worth $60,124,885. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Slack by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

