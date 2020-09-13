BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s (BTDPY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Bank of America downgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

