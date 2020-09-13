BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get BBA AVIATION PL/ADR alerts:

BBAVY stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.