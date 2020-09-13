Beetle Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,683.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $394,696.84 and $31,683.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $20.33 and $13.77.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 238,771,811 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

