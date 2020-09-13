Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHLB. DA Davidson upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

BHLB stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

