BidaskClub Downgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit