BidaskClub Downgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

