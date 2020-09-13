BidaskClub Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock worth $5,973,985. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Qualys by 69.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 451,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after acquiring an additional 184,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 24,522.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 889.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 140,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.