BidaskClub Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Radware in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Radware by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

