BidaskClub Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,490,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after buying an additional 867,369 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $9,270,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 47.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 418,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $6,253,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

