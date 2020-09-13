BidaskClub Upgrades SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in SINA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in SINA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SINA in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SINA by 477.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.