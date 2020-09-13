BidaskClub Upgrades SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.83.
SINA Company Profile
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.