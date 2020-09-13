Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bitauto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE BITA opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bitauto has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitauto will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the second quarter worth about $5,449,000. QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 36.0% in the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 637,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

