BitBall (BTB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $789,663.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $636,950.50 and $789,663.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.89 or 1.01091401 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00184936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,290,498 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

