BLACKROCK 2022/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BGIO stock remained flat at $$8.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,109. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

In other BLACKROCK 2022/COM news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 10,332 shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $87,925.32. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $596,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 416,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $834,040.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

