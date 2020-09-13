BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,805. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.