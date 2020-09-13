BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,431. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

