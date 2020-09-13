BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

NYSE BAF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.