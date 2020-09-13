BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

